Radix Health Ranks No. 52 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Radix is proud to be included in this prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Radix Health, provider of patient access technologies, ranks No. 52 on its annual Inc. 5000 list as well as #3 amongst Atlanta-based companies. Companies are ranked based on the percentage of growth of their annual revenue over a three year period.
This prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
Today, the list is a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, and a network of entrepreneurial leaders. Inc. also ranks the fastest-growing companies by industry, metro area, revenue, and number of employees, and also highlights women and minority-run companies.
“Radix is proud to be included in this prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in America,” said Arun Mohan, CEO and co-founder of Radix Health. “Our team goes above and beyond to help our clients deliver an exceptional patient experience and being an honoree of the Inc. 5000 list drives home that we are making a difference in our market.”
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
Radix Health was also honored earlier this year as a top U.S. startup employer by Forbes and as one of the fastest-growing companies in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The company recently announced its merger with Relatient, the leading SaaS-based, patient engagement platform. Through the merger, Relatient will add Radix Health’s suite of cutting-edge, enterprise-grade patient access solutions to its existing platform to continue to optimize provider schedules, increase patient satisfaction and improve outcomes for healthcare organizations.
Radix Health is a technology company that believes patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven scheduling solutions help medical practices and hospital groups throughout the United States align provider supply with patient demand, maximize existing capacity, and reduce delays in care. We help leading medical groups optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey -- from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Relatient, Inc., the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Outreach, is a SaaS-based patient engagement company that utilizes a mobile-first approach to improving patient and provider communication. On behalf of U.S. medical practices and health systems, Relatient engaged patients with more than 200 million messages in 2020 with their digital platform that integrates with over 85 practice management systems and electronic health databases. Relatient’s patient messaging, self-scheduling, digital registration and billing solutions drive operational efficiency, new appointments and reviews, reduce no-shows, speed patient payments, and improve patient satisfaction, all while supporting health and care quality initiatives. For more information, visit www.relatient.com.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
