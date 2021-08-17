Submit Release
Rocky Mountain Credit Union Chooses Mahalo Banking and Larky to Drive Member Engagement

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATED, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocky Mountain Credit Union, which serves over 23,000 Montana-based members, has selected Mahalo Banking for their digital banking platform and Larky to build member engagement.

Account holders today expect digital services of the highest quality from their financial institutions. They want all their needs to be met online without ever actually visiting a branch. To help build the growing demand for personalized online services, Larky, developer of platforms for right-time and right-place engagement, partnered with Mahalo Banking, provider of innovative online banking solutions. Rocky Mountain Credit Union will now rely on the two technology companies in their own digital transition.

Specifically, it will use Mahalo Banking's intuitive, mobile-first platform to offer a seamless experience for its 23,000+ members in Montana. With the help of the Larky Nudge®platform, RMCU can also direct members to products and services that are most helpful to their unique situations.

In partnership with Larky, Mahalo Technologies has created a comprehensive framework that helps financial institutions connect with account holders. While the Mahalo platform provides security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni-experience, Larky's integration with the application adds lock-screen notifications and helps enable tailored communications for all users.

The Larky Nudge® engagement platform is designed to help financial institutions grow revenues while engaging account holders. It helps applications stand out in today's competitive environment. Community financial institutions can get a no-obligation platform demo upon request.

About Mahalo Banking

Mahalo Technologies Inc. provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Michigan, the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture and deep integration with core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni-experience. Mahalo's feature-rich and price-competitive banking empowers all credit unions to achieve a technology advantage in the marketplace. For more information, visit MahaloBanking.com.

About Larky

Larky builds platforms that maximize engagement through tailored communications. Larky helps community financial institutions connect with their account holders with meaningful and actionable push notifications that are delivered at the right place and right time. For more information, visit Larky.com.

Angela Applebee
Larky
+1 415-952-7598
email us here

