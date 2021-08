North America Geogrid Market Share by Type, Application, Region, Key Players, And Forecasts, 2027, Revenue $408.3 mn

North America Geogrid Market

The demand for geogrid is expected to decline as infrastructure and road & rail network development activities in the U.S. and Mexico has been halted.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, August 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the latest report published by Allied Market Research, North America Geogrid Market size is anticipated to surpass USD 408.3 million by 2027 and to grow at 7% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.Surge in infrastructure development activities across the U.S. and Mexico drives the growth of the North America Geogrid Market. U.S. contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Geogrid manufacturers across the North America region have halted their production due to disrupted supply chain amid lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Request Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7011 Based on type, the biaxial segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is also estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.By Application1. Road Industry2. Rail Road Stabilization3. Soil Reinforcement4. OthersBased on type in the North America Geogrid Market, the biaxial segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is also estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.By Type1. Uniaxial2. BiaxialRequest Inquiry for Purchase @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7011 Covid-19 scenario in geogrid market in North America:1. Geogrid manufacturers across the North America region have halted their production due to disrupted supply chain due to the Covid-19 pandemic.2. The demand for geogrid is expected to decline as infrastructure and road & rail network development activities in the U.S. and Mexico has been halted.3. U.S. is barring the trade relations with China, owing to its role and failure toward containing the spread of the coronavirus.4. Thus, many geogrid manufacturers are shifting their production units from China to their native country. This transition is expected to increase labor costs and other operating expenses, which would surge the price of geogrid in the future.Based on North America Geogrid Market, the road industry segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the soil reinforcement segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.Top players in the North America Geogrid Market are Tensar Corporation, Carthage Mills, Properx Operating Company, Strata System, Maccaferri, Tdm Group, Tencate Geosynthetics, Synteen Technical Fabrics, Huesker US, and Layfield Group. Ltd.Request Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7011 About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Get Similar Report:North America & Europe Microencapsulated Ingredients Market Analysis by 2026