Reiners Bar and Game Room Opens In Downtown Providence, Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infuse Hospitality, a food and beverage management company that develops and manages best-in-class hospitality amenities, announced today it will be opening Reiners Bar and Game Room, a first-of-its-kind sports-inspired eatery in downtown Providence. The new restaurant, which will open on the ground floor of the Graduate Hotel, is part of the historic building’s extensive renovations this year.

“Providence is such an energetic, vibrant and active community, we are delighted to open a restaurant that exudes that same energy,” said Michael Schultz, Founder and CEO of Infuse Hospitality. “Reiners is a sports-lovers dream, bringing an inviting, playful, interactive experience and deliciously fun gathering spot to the community and guests of the Graduate Providence.”

Boasting two Topgolf® Swing Suites® and outfitted with 10 TVs, Reiners treats guests to an immersive sports experience and exciting place to socialize. The menu will feature a combination of local cuisine and seafood favorites as well as elevated pub fare to enjoy while watching a game or enjoying a meal with friends and family. The beverage program offers classic artisan cocktails, flavorful wine varietals, and a rotating selection of craft beer available on tap.

“Infuse Hospitality is creating an incredible experience for guests of Graduate Providence, area students and locals alike,” said Scott Williams, General Manager of Graduate Providence. “We’re excited for Reiners to provide a go-to gathering space for all to enjoy new school fun and flavor in a landmark locale with old-school charm.”

The Reiners name was an homage to the historic Reiners drugstore, which was a community staple dating back to the early 1900’s and held the same footprint for many years. The new restaurant decor is reminiscent of an iconic golf clubhouse from a popular 80’s flick, complete with plaid and wood accents throughout, bringing character and a hint of nostalgia to this new establishment.

This is the second restaurant to open in the Graduate Providence, in partnership with Infuse Hospitality — the hospitality management company behind Reiners. In 2019, Infuse Hospitality launched Poindexter Coffee, the hotel’s cafe offering breakfast and craft coffee on-the-go.

For more information about Reiners and Graduate Providence, please visit graduatehotels.com/providence.

For more information on Infuse Hospitality, please visit InfuseHospitality.com or follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Reiners Bar and Game Room, Open Monday-Thursday 4pm-11pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-12pm and Sunday 11am-11pm

11 Dorrance Street

Providence, RI 02903

About Infuse Hospitality

Infuse Hospitality is an innovative food and beverage management company that creates best-in-class experiences, servicing more than 25 million square feet of hospitality space throughout North America. Founded in 2016 by Michael Schultz, Infuse brings industry-leading expertise to create completely customized hospitality solutions for all. From full-service restaurants to bespoke bars, craft cafes and expansive amenity floors, Infuse Hospitality is a one-stop solution for the best in specialty food and beverage. Infuse provides a full scope of management services for office buildings, hotels, universities and a multitude of other retail and commercial properties, offering the unique proposition that whatever their partners can dream, they can do. The Infuse Hospitality portfolio includes its first brick and mortar concept, Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea, a one-of-a-kind destination that brings a variety of the finest craft coffee roasters and specialty teas under one roof, redefining the coffeehouse experience with more options than ever. For more information, visit www.infusehospitality.com and follow us on Instagram.

About Graduate Hotels®

Graduate Hotels® is a hand-crafted collection of hotels that reside in dynamic university-anchored towns across the country. Each hotel pays homage to the heritage of its unique town through cultural nods to the local community. Launched in 2014, there are currently 30 hotels across the U.S. and an additional seven hotels set to open by the end of 2022. Graduate Hotels is owned by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, a vertically integrated global real estate developer, owner and operator, founded by Ben Weprin in 2008 and based in Nashville. For more information on Graduate Hotels®, please visit www.graduatehotels.com.