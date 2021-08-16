NFT Warehouse Announces the Launch of NFTW Token on Amendaex Exchange

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, NFT Warehouse announces the official launch of NFTW Token on the Amendaex exchange. According to the Amendaex exchange, about 75 thousand investors across the entire network were snapping up NFTW Tokens during the peak period.



The opening price of NFTW Token was only 0.1U. It rose to a maximum of 3.8U that day, an increase of 3800%, the lowest price since the first launch is also about 38 times the opening price, only waiting for the opportunity to continue to break through.

The opening is so popular among investors. NFTW token must have its own unique features.

NFTW Token's NFTW decentralized storage, also known as CWD, will eventually become very important in the NFT market. CWD is a unique fingerprint of data. No matter when and where the content is stored, CWD is a universal address that points to the content. Because CWD is based on content generation, using it to point to NFT data can prevent problems that may be caused by weak connections, and it can also prevent rug-pull problems.

The content addressing of NFTW Token is very powerful. To give a brief example, if there are 1000 exact copies of Nyan Cat on 1000 different servers around the world, but 999 servers are destroyed in a day, with NFTW Token the last one left can still be found. The hash value of the content will tell people that it is indeed what they are looking for.

Amendaex is committed to building the most professional fiat currency digital exchange in the Chinese world, and will actively cultivate quality blockchain projects. Its team is drawn from the elite of the finance, information, marketing and blockchain industries. It also works closely with international law firms, accounting firms, major banks, regulatory bodies and legislative units, etc. It has taken a position in the blockchain market by acting as an "ABA blockchain accelerator." The two licenses that Amendaex holds, namely ACPR and FCA, also represent its international recognition, allowing investors in the market to feel more comfortable in depositing digital assets into Amendaex.

