Junkosha showcases range of mmWave cabling solutions designed for a 5G/6G digital future at DesignCon 2021

Interconnect pioneers use premier electronics industry event to demonstrate its digital cable solutions capabilities

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DesignCon stand number: Booth 827. America’s largest chip, board and systems event, DesignCon 2021, has been chosen as the setting for Junkosha to unveil its wide range of cabling solutions – including the MWX6 Series and MWX001 – all designed to meet the demands of a 5G/6G digital future. The quest for ever faster data transfer speeds has driven the newest generation of data centre systems to deploy optical fibre between components. The requirement for ultra-high-performance cables to test and monitor the integrity of digital signals has become equally critical. Junkosha is leveraging its pedigree in analogue microwave and mmWave transmission performance and adapting it to the digital world. For example, working with our partner Richardson Electronics in their support of major test equipment manufacturers worldwide, Junkosha is developing solutions that remove existing bottlenecks and opens the way to a new age of speed.

Chris Marshall, CTO of Richardson Electronics, commented that: “With the insatiable appetite for data, a premium is put not only on systems that generate, encode and deliver error corrected signals but on the equipment that tests and verifies such systems. Our customers have developed state of the art testers which are aligned with the needs of 5G/6G and beyond. Ultimately, the system is only as good as its weakest link and we have worked with these partners on end-to-end performance enhancement and assurance. Elements such as preservation of skew performance in a number of test environments are critical for such customer assurance. This was an area of unmet need within the cabling and interconnect market that demanded focus and innovation to solve.”

For example, cabling solutions like Junkosha’s MWX001 cable assembly feature the lowest insertion loss among any cables for test measurement applications that demand signal stability whilst providing the physical cable flexibility required for test set-ups. As a result, the interconnect has become a premium choice for testing components within optical fibre communications systems. Cable insertion loss is minimized due to its cable structure, which is optimized for measurement up to 110GHz with 1psec skew matching. MWX001 also exhibits excellent phase stability, leading to high quality signal transmission complete with predictable skew performance, a prerequisite for signal integrity applications.

In another example, Junkosha’s MWX6 Series provides highly precise skew matching with less than 1psec skew between pairs for the measurement of digital transmissions. This cable has low insertion loss, appropriate for measuring high-precision differential transmission signals. Four types of cables are available with a variety of frequencies, from 26.5GHz to 67GHz.

Masaru Omoto, Product Manager for Junkosha, explains: “With the help of Richardson Electronics, we are conducting optical transceiver testing using cabling solutions including the MWX001 and MWX6 series with the aim of delivering error corrected signals from the Bit Error Ratio Tester. From these tests, we can determine how well optical communications systems components will likely operate in their delivery of increasing amounts of data in real time; a critical requirement in the journey to successful 5G and ultimately 6G rollouts.

“At Junkosha, we are constantly innovating new precision engineered cabling solutions for an increasingly digital world,” continues Omoto. “Our latest products we are showcasing at DesignCon 2021 all feature characteristics, including an ability to consistently test signal integrity without impacting performance, that are critical for the data transmission of the future which will be needed to handle the increasingly demanding end uses.”

DesignCon is the place for chip, board, and systems design engineers to source, network, and stay ahead of industry change. The event provides visitors with an opportunity to review and discuss next generation technology developments with relevant and interested parties such as engineers, professionals and leading industry figureheads. It also offers a forum to discover breakthrough innovations, take part in networking events and educational sessions. The event is being held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California, USA, from August 16th to 18th. For more information, click on https://www.designcon.com/en/home.html.

About Junkosha

Junkosha are pioneers of sophisticated fluoropolymer application technologies across many sectors including microwave interconnect and medical devices. With three operations in Japan, including its headquarters as well as sites in the US, UK and China, it is one of the best kept advanced technology secrets outside of Japan. The company provides wire and cable products, including microwave interconnects, robot cables, high data rate cables, camera link cable assemblies, ultrafine coaxial cables and assemblies, cables for clean environments, and general wires and cables. It also provides tube and fitting products, including generic resin tubes, fluoropolymer tubes, high-barrier tubes, flexible multi-layered tubes, industrial hoses, degassing modules, heat-shrinkable tubes, and the market leading peelable heat shrink tubes.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.