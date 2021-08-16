FHP, FLHSMV Mourn the Loss of FHP Trooper Lazaro R. Febles

August 16, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Director Colonel Gene Spaulding released the following statement regarding the passing of FHP Trooper Lazaro R. Febles:

“Today, the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is heartbroken as we mourn the passing of Trooper Lazaro R. Febles, a valued member of the Florida Highway Patrol for more than 11 years, selflessly serving and protecting Florida’s residents. Above all else, Trooper Febles loved his family deeply and was a devoted husband and father. Please keep his family and team members in your thoughts and prayers.”

– FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes

– FHP Colonel Gene Spaulding

Trooper Febles graduated from the 118th Basic Recruit Class in 2010 and served more than 11 years with the Florida Highway Patrol in Troop E – Miami. Trooper Febles succumbed to illness this morning in Miami Dade County. Please respect the family’s wishes for privacy at this time as they grieve this devastating loss.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Florida is leading the way to A Safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV, find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.