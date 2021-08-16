Exclusive Interview with Group Captain Martin Higgins, Royal Air Force Ahead of the Military Flight Training Conference
SMi Group reports: hear from exclusive speaker interview with Group Captain Martin Higgins, Royal Air Force about current industry updates.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi are delighted to announce the 9th annual Military Flight Training conference will be convening on 4th – 5th October 2021 in London, UK. Attending this event will provide opportunities to Hear updates and guidance from world leading programme managers and delve into the latest topics and trends shaping the future of synthetic training, retention and training, gaming technology and more.
This two-day event is an invaluable opportunity to meet world-leading experts in the field of pilot training. This conference provides the perfect opportunity for flight training professionals to gather and share their experiences to ensure that the pilots of the future are ready to fight and win.
Interested parties can register via: www.militaryflight-training.com/PR6EINNEWS - Register by 31st August 2021 to save 100.
Ahead of the conference in October, SMi Group caught up with Group Captain Martin Higgins, Commandant Central Flying School, Number 22 Group, Royal Air Force. Below is a snapshot of the exclusive speaker interview:
About you – what is your role and what perspective do you bring to the conference?
I’m the Commandant of the Central Flying School (CFS) which develops, delivers, and assures the quality of flying instruction across Defence. Since its inception in 1912, CFS has been Defence’s independent authority on military flying instruction and, throughout its history, it has kept pace with new platforms and technologies by continuously improving its techniques. I’d like to discuss how CFS will ensure Defence flying instruction remains relevant as we place an increasing reliance on synthetic training devices.
Are there any technology or platform updates that have interested you in the past few years?
We have all witnessed the extraordinary development of virtual reality technology over recent years and it is now proving itself to be a credible addition to our military flying training system. CFS’s Smith Barry Academy will continue to support Defence and its training service provider, Ascent, with robust scientific analysis to support future investment in a range of synthetic devices including VR options.
Finally, what excites you most about this year’s programme and what tangible lessons will it offer attendees?
After a long period of virtual meetings and conferences, this year’s event will be a fantastic opportunity to network with a diverse group of flying training specialists! Facing the future challenges in flying training will require close collaboration between Defence and industry, whether it’s related to the platform, synthetics, or training service provision.
Group Captain Martin Higgins is set to deliver a presentation on day one about “The Central Flying School: Assuring Excellence In Flying Instruction and Standards of Pure Flying Across Defence”.
The newly released brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is now available to download online at www.militaryflight-training.com/PR6EINNEWS
Sponsor: Ascent, Leonardo DRS
For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries please contact Nisha Poyser Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk
9th Annual Military Flight Training Conference
4th-5th October 2021
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK
www.militaryflight-training.com/PR6EINNEWS
#SMiMFT
---END---
About SMi Group:
Established in 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to learn, engage, share and network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
Nisha Poyser Reid
SMi Group
+442078276020 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter