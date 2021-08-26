VOLUNTEER CHALLENGES OTHERS TO ACT – MENTORING PROVES TO HELP COUNTER EFFECTS OF ONLINE BULLYING IN SCHOOL AGE CHILDREN
Long-term Emotional Support Leads to Positive Results
It is the responsibility of the current generation to take action and stop the struggle for young people. The power of mentoring can literally change the course of history.”DROITWICH, WORCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Office for National Statistics reports in The Crime Survey for England and Wales around one in five children aged 10 to 15 years in England and Wales (19%) experienced at least one type of online bullying behaviour in the year ending March 2020, equivalent to 764,000 children. Nearly three out of four children (72%) who had experienced online bullying experienced at least some of it at school or during school time.
— Allan L Roberts
Allan Roberts, a volunteer at Mentor Link, says “schools are warned about the problem, but many bullying cases slip through - and these kids suffer from low self-esteem and low ambition, falling behind at school as a direct result.”
Mentor Link is a charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable and distressed young people by providing them with a volunteer mentor. Fully trained adults offer listening support and guidance during difficult times. Roberts says his life was changed by a mentor at a crucial juncture in young adulthood. He began volunteering with Mentor Link to give back, aiming to “transform vulnerable students into high achievers so they can reach their true potential”.
In 2019, Mentor Link mentored 453 children and young people. The results of the long term social and emotional support were overwhelmingly positive - 89% of the mentees showed higher confidence and self-esteem, with 72% improving in academic performance. Mentor Link offers a variety of volunteer opportunities for interested citizens who want to be part of a mission to help young people feel valued and supported.
For Roberts, expanding mentoring programs is an important step to help disadvantaged students rise above bullies and believe in themselves. “It is the responsibility of the current generation to take action and stop the struggle for young people – and Mentor Link is a wonderful conduit for that.” He encourages other adults to becomes volunteer mentors, saying, resolutely, “The power of mentoring can literally change the course of history.”
ABOUT MENTOR LINK
The aim of Mentor Link is to help young people achieve positive changes through mentor/mentee support - to help them remain engaged with their families, engaged in their learning and community, and achieve a successful transition to adulthood. Allan Roberts served as an Army technician and Senior engineer at Xerox and Compaq. He started coaching and mentoring in 1999. He is author of three books and co-author of two additional books. For more information, visit https://www.roughseasafeharbour.com
Allan L Roberts
Mentor Link
+44 1905 773823
allanlroberts@hotmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn