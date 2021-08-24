Politicians and Athletes Are Choosing Clyde Publishers to Self Publish
State Representative Park Cannon and Pro Golfer Kenderek Williams are first time authors that have achieved greatly with Clyde Publishers
Clyde Publishers is the perfect publishing company for first time authors, like me! As a family-run team, you can go from idea to completion in as little as 6 weeks!”ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- African American Pro-Golfer, Kenderek Williams was struggling to obtain any sponsorships as a minority golf player. Upon publishing his first book with Clyde Publishers, “The Universal Guide to Playing Golf” Williams sold over 200 copies in his first week and shortly thereafter obtained his first sponsorship as a golf player.
Millennial State Representative Park Cannon since teaming up with Clyde Publishers has seen great success with her book, “The Universal Guide to Running for Office” as a first time author. Prior to her unlawful arrest at the Georgia State Capitol for simply doing her job she released a book that landed her #1 on Book Authority. Her defining moment in literary history was overshadowed by this one tragic incident. As a black millennial woman appearing as the #1 book by a politician for 2021 was a first for Book Authority, a leader in the literary industry.
The running theme across Clyde Publishers authors is that despite the industry not seeing their potential initially Clyde Publishers positions their authors for success in their area of expertise and they let the numbers do the talking. With all of their books available at Target, Amazon, Barnes & Nobles along with independent book stores Clyde Publishers is looking for more authors to bring onboard to help achieve their full potential.
There are four options for working with Clyde Publishers. First, a self guided Masterclass that consists of a video guided course for 10-weeks at 34.99 with currently 102 members successfully completing the course. Additionally offered is the “We Do It For You” opportunity, which is for professional authors looking to publish under a specific area of expertise for just 1799 or just 3 payments of 600. This involves Clyde Publishers ghostwriting the book, creating the cover design, developing key words that help sell your book to your targeted audience, and including you in the process every step of the way.
Clyde Publishers also most sought after option is the “You Can Do It!” option for only 99. This involves e-consulting for 21 weeks along with Clyde Publishers being accessible by email each step of the way. Lastly, there are a minimum number of authors each year that Clyde Publishers will seek out for the opportunity to publish their book with our team. This final option we seek out the author and arrange a win-win strategy to catapult their brand to the next level.
Discover your potential with Clyde Publishers at ClydePublishers.com and register on the site to get started.
