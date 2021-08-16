Next Generation Biofuels Market to Reach $59.4 Billion by 2030: AMR

Rise in concern toward reducing carbon emissions and increase in necessity to produce sustainable and clean energy with negligible environmental impact have boosted the growth of the global next-generation biofuels market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market. However, the biochemicals process segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global next generation biofuels market was accounted for $6.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $59.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in concern toward reducing carbon emissions and increase in necessity to produce sustainable and clean energy with negligible environmental impact have boosted the growth of the global next generation biofuels market . However, high cost of production hinders the market. On the contrary, growing emphasis on biofuel blends and favorable government policies for cleaner and greener sources of energy are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (335 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1918

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic hampered the development of the next-generation biofuel sector due to ban on import & export and manufacturing and processing activities across power generation and other industries.

There has been a halt in building & construction of new electric utility infrastructure, grid network, and renewable power plants, due to lack of workforce and rise in the demand-supply gap. However, the market is expected to get back on track due to rise in Covid-19 vaccinations across several economies.

The report segments the global next generation biofuels market on the basis of biofuel type, process, raw material, application, and region.

Based on biofuel type, the biodiesels segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. However, the biogas segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 27.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Next Generation Biofuels Market Request Here

On the basis of process, the thermochemical process segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the biochemicals process segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period.

The global next generation biofuels market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market. Moreover, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1918

The global next generation biofuels market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Chemtex Group, Algenol Biofuels, Enerkem, Abengoa S.A., GranBio, Gevo, POET-DSM, Joule United, Inc., Solazyme, and Sundrop Fuels Inc.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Biodiesel Feedstock Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Advanced Biofuel Market: Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Aviation Biofuel market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Biofuel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Biogas Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Biogas Plant Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn