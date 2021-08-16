Submit Release
Visit of Foreign Minister Mevl t avu?o?lu to Algeria, 14-15 August 2021

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Algeria on 14-15 August 2021, to discuss our very good bilateral relations and regional issues.

On the first day of his program in Algiers, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a productive meeting with Ramtane Lamamra, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria.

A joint press conference was held following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we were deepening our bilateral relations with Algeria and that we would increase our cooperation on regional issues as well.

On 15 August 2021, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Turkish business people, who made Turkey one of the largest investor countries in Algeria, and emphasized that we were proud of them and that we would continue to support their contributions to the cooperation between our countries.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Abdelmajid Tebboune of Algeria and expressed that we would increase cooperation in our bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu visited the facilities and construction sites of Turkish investors in Oran and congratulated them for their successful work.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also noted that we had started the procedure to open a Consulate General in Oran in the upcoming period.

