Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,645 in the last 365 days.

Traditional leaders in Lopit call on UNMISS to reconcile feuding communities in Lafon, Eastern Equatoria

Cattle raids, revenge killings and land disputes have led to a recurring cycle of conflict in the remote Lopit area of Lafon in Eastern Equatoria.

People living in Lohutok and Ibahure payams (administrative divisions) are perhaps worst affected by this ongoing violence, as a patrol team from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) discovered.

“We are tired of the constant fighting,” stated Pasqual Osenger, a traditional leader from Lohutok, to visiting peacekeepers. “It has left us without security, affected our crops and livestock and our general quality of life. We request UNMISS to ensure that this conflict between our communities ends once and for all.”

Lack of proper rule of law and security institutions in the area have, unfortunately, empowered perpetrators.

While speaking to the patrolling peacekeepers, community leaders stressed the need for established law and order mechanisms as well as reconciliation activities here. “To keep the peace between us, we believe we need a proper security system and well-demarcated areas where both communities can coexist peacefully,” added Mr. Osenger.

UNMISS has made several efforts in the past to reconcile the communities of these two payams. However, the peacekeeping mission hasn’t had much success in establishing a sustained peace.

“The UN has tried many times to resolve issues between us,” revealed a youth representative. “However, because of our own long history and disagreements between our leaders, no agreement has held till now. We seem to relapse into conflict at the slightest issue and we are aware that this must stop.”

For its part, UNMISS, through its Civil Affairs Division, has re-started engaging with communities across South Sudan in general, and Lafon, in particular, to sensitize them on the provisions contained within the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“There can be no development without peace. They are two sides of the same coin,” revealed Marko Miljevic, a Civil Affairs Officer.

“We are, therefore, on the ground, engaging with feuding communities to further this understanding. Everybody has a role to play in building durable peace across this young nation. The people of Lafon are no exception. We are here to help them as they put aside the divisions of the past and work together towards a more collegiate way of life,” he added.

Humanitarian partners also accompanied the UNMISS patrol team to Lafon to ensure that residents receive the assistance they need to forge a prosperous, conflict-free future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

You just read:

Traditional leaders in Lopit call on UNMISS to reconcile feuding communities in Lafon, Eastern Equatoria

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.