H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Angola, to Launch the Opening Ceremony of Angola Oil and Gas (AOG) 2021

H.E Diamantino Azevedo is confirmed to kick off the opening ceremony of AOG 2021, Africa's most anticipated energy event in 2021; H.E Diamantino Azevedo will represent the Angolan government at the conference and will share industry plans post COVID-19; During its second edition, AOG will bring together key oil and gas industry players in Angola and international investors to discuss energy transition plans and explore investment opportunities within the energy sector in Angola.

H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Angola, has confirmed his attendance as guest speaker at the Angola Oil and Gas Conference (AOG) 2021, which is secluded to take place in Luanda's Centro de Convenções de Talatona (CCTA) from 9th – 10th September. H.E. Diamantino Azevedo will update the current state of the oil and gas industry, and efforts prioritized to diversify the energy portfolio and current and future investment opportunities within the sector in Angola.

Minister Diamantino's participation in the AOG 2021 conference is expected to drive critical discussions on identified investment opportunities within the entire oil and gas value chain including upstream, midstream, and downstream opportunities. With the recent tender announcements for investment on the 20,000 barrel per day refinery in Lobito, the government is playing a proactive role in strengthening partnerships with the private sector to advance Angola's energy industry and identify new exploration and production activities that will accelerate socio-economic development growth in Angola in a post-COVID-19 era. The government has also launched several tax incentives packages to stimulate Foreign Direct Investment in the country.

“As the leader of Angola’s oil and gas sector, and the patron of this historic event, H.E. Minister Diamantino Azevedo brings an invaluable contribution by sharing with us his vision of the future of the Angolan oil and gas sector and setting the tone for the high-level debates that will take place during the event," states João Gaspar Marques, International Conference Director for Energy Capital and Power (ECP), the organizer of the event.

H.E Diamantino Azevedo is an active supporter of Angola's oil and gas industry. He leads and supports initiatives that foster social development and economic growth, including the promotion of the AOG 2021 conference. Under the theme Angola Oil and Gas Industry: The Roadmap to Regeneration and Growth AOG 2021 will serve as a bridge to connect foreign investors to potential business opportunities in Angola. It will promote investment in existing and future projects and bring forward an agenda of energy portfolio diversification along with independent long-term investment to Angola's oil and gas industry and other sectors aimed at diversifying the country's economy.

AOG 2021 is the first in-person oil and gas event of 2021; it will adhere to the most strict and efficient health-protective measures as per local health regulations and will allow senior executive officials from corporate Angola to interact with government leaders, regulators, and state companies in an era of post-COVID-19 recovery. Organized by ECP and under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas patronage, AOG 2021 is committed to accelerating Angola's energy sector growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To register for the AOG 2021 virtual networking platform, please visit www.AngolaOilandGas2021.com.

To learn more about Angola's energy investment opportunities and find out more about sponsorship opportunities at AOG 2021, visit www.AngolaOilandGas2021.com or contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.