Spacer Fluid Market is Expected to Exceed $323.1 million at 5.1% CAGR by 2030
(220 Pages PDF with Insights) Spacer Fluid Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research, titled," Spacer Fluid Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," the global spacer fluid market size was valued at $197.1million in 2020, and is projected to reach $323.1million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.
Technological advancements in cementing drive the growth of the spacer fluid market. However, volatility in prices of crude oil and changes in drilling fluids consumption hinder the market growth. On the contrary, untapped opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.
The major factors driving the growth of the global oil well spacer fluids market are the increasing investments in the exploration & production of oil and gas as well assignificant growth of the oil & gas industry in developing countries. Moreover, technological advancements in well cementing are also expected to contribute to the growth of the spacer fluids market trends.
The global spacer fluid market analysis has been done on the basis oftype, application, and region.
Based on application, the spacer fluid market is divided into onshore and offshore. In 2020, onshore applications held the largest share of the market. Better oil and gas drilling will raise the demand for onshore applications.
By type, the oil-based drilling fluid environment segment is expected to witness robust growth. The need for oil well spacer fluids will rise as the number of operational rigs in the Middle East, Russia, Europe, and Africa increases.
The major companies profiled in this report include AubinGroup, Baker Hughes Incorporated, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Croda International PLC, Halliburton, Impact Fluid Solutions, M&DIndustries of LA Inc., Schlumberger Limited, and Trican Well Service Ltd.
Covid-19 scenario:
• Some of the major economies suffered losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the closure of many industries because of lack of raw materials and workforce.
• Manufacturing of oil and gas came to halt due to increase in prices of raw materials and disrupted supply chain. This hampered the market growth.
• The gap in supply and demand, price volatility, and change in government policies are expected to affect the growth of various end-use industries.
