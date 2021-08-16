Global Autonomous Data Platform Market Is Expected to Reach $4.79 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Rising adoption of private and hybrid cloud in modern business enterprises and growing digital data production drive the growth of the global autonomous data platform market. By component, the platform segment held the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global autonomous data platform market was estimated at $622.56 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $4.79 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rising adoption of private and hybrid cloud in modern business enterprises and growing digital data production drive the growth of the global autonomous data platform market. On the other hand, complex & costlier integration and limited support & customization restrain the growth to some extent. However, advancements in the field of AI and cloud computing are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The trend of work-from-home has compelled most firms to invest in autonomous data platform solutions to simplify and speed-up their productivity, which in turn has impacted the autonomous data platform market positively.

Moreover, increasing network dependence and network load during the pandemic have also led to further growth of the autonomous data platform market.

The global autonomous data platform market is analyzed across component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the platform segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2030. Simultaneously, the advisory segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 25.0% throughout the forecast period.

By organization size, the large enterprise segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost till 2030. At the same time, the SME segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.7% during the study period.

By geography, North America generated the major share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the global market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 25.0% by 2030. The other provinces analyzed through the market report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global autonomous data platform market report include Oracle Corporation, AWS, Ataccama, Teradata, Denodo, IBM Corporation, MAPR, Cloudera, Qubole, Inc., and Gemini Data.These market players have implemented several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

