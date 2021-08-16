The Abrahamic Business Circle will host Pre-Expo Event featuring the Chairman of Solomon Capital Group, DAVID SOLOMON

The Abrahamic Business Circle - Agriculture Event

David Solomon; the GENIUS and considered as one of the leading experts in the field of Corporate Finance will be speaking at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Solomon will be speaking at the panel discussion about investment in Agriculture on the 29th of September 2021 at The Oberoi Dubai, Dubai, UAE from 2pm to 6pm and will be followed by cocktails post-networking reception at 6pm to 8pm.

David is the founder and active chairman at a leading cross borders group providing investment banking and consulting services that include; Fundraising, M&A, Financial Restructuring and Business Strategic Consulting to Israeli, and International companies, banks and other financial services.

With over 25 years of experience, David Solomon is one of the leading experts in the field of Corporate Finance. David is the former Managing Partner of Cukierman & Co. Consulting Ltd, the founder and the CEO of B-PLAN, 4HIGHTECH [Investment Bank], and Micromedic Technologies.

Mr Solomon has worked with high profile clients in the global market such as IBM, Scitex, Bezeq, Bank Discount, Bank Hapoalim, Bank Leumi, Israel Aerospace Industries [IAI], QUALCOMM, Dor Energy, RAPAK UK NHS, Gama UK, B-Plan UK and others

This Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration and knowledge while continuing to sustain long standing relationship among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

About the Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is one of the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum and to promote ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The Circle’s initiatives will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Upcoming Conference Dates in 2021:

28th -29th October 2021 –Annual Investment Convention 2021

25th November 2021-Technology Investment Conference 2021

