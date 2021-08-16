Alison Nail-Malone of Malone Consultants Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROGERS, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How much of our energy is being wasted and given away? Imagine if that same energy was focused on creating a sustainable leadership legacy.

Awaken your empowered self.

Alison Nail-Malone is dedicated to creating and transforming legendary leaders.

As the founder of Malone Consultants, Alison specializes in life, leadership, and career development for women through Restorative Leadership Coaching, helping women leaders reclaim their personal power and find joy and fulfillment in all aspects of their life.

Alison brings 20 years of experience in Human Resources to her coaching.

“Over the last 10 years, I noticed that our leaders just didn't know how to lead effectively,” says Alison. “People are often promoted into leadership roles because they were an outstanding contributor, but unless the organization offers a specific leadership development program, there's no real education.”

Alison’s ideal clients are women leaders who can see their potential but just don't know how to get there.

“No matter what program they go through, the first exercise is talking about their core values,” says Alison. “Once they have that foundation, we can start to make decisions about how to set boundaries, how to communicate with others and how you make decisions.” When you’re absolutely clear on who you are as a leader, you can make the impact you want to make as a leader. So many people just don't realize that they have that power.”

Alison’s clients leave her program feeling self-empowered, influential and resilient.

“Regardless of your role, you have impact as a leader,” says Alison. “Restorative leadership is not just about the individual. If more people collectively banded together and supported each other this way, the change would be exponential.”

Close Up Radio will feature Alison Nail-Malone in an interview with Jim Masters on August 18th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.maloneconsultantsgroup.com