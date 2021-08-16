Betsy Lambert of The Astral Connection to be Featured on Close Up Radio

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “You are completely at peace,” said a disembodied voice spoken inside Betsy Lambert’s head but as clear as if someone were sitting right next to her. Then she was struck with paralysis from her toes up to her head as she saw headlights coming around a curve but on her side of the road.

After the head-on collision that she was unable to avoid, Betsy awoke up to a new reality, strangely peaceful and entirely lucid. Even with intense pain in her trapped lower legs and broken right wrist, this divine message seemed to have saved her life as it started her on an unending spiritual quest that continues to this day.

“After physical rehabilitation and teaching myself to walk again, I was still in pain,” recalls Betsy. “I trusted the Universe to show me another way, and it led me first to acupuncture and then to energy healing. It opened up a whole new world to me that I’ve been exploring ever since.”

Today Betsy is the founder of The Astral Connection, where she specializes in remote energy healing. She is certified in The Emotion and Body Code as well as Quantum-Touch, and her clients come from across the US.

“It’s all part of my spiritual journey,” says Betsy.

Betsy uses The Body Code to locate and release trapped emotions that cause tissue imbalances or misalignments like persistent joint and muscle pain, anxiety and other discomforts. Quantum Touch is for moving bones and traumatic injuries.

“The Body Code is my main energy healing modality,” says Betsy. “I use my intuitive skill along with The Body Code to locate tissue imbalances caused by trapped energies such as negative emotions and thought patterns. The technique releases that energy back into the universe to get rid of it permanently, allowing clients to heal themselves.”

Inspired by The Body Code, Betsy has become a poet over the past year of lockdown while developing a process she calls “Soul-Mining.” Using her technique, she writes inspirational poems based on intuitive “downloads” triggered by what she calls “soul gems,” or ideas she builds into poetic imagery. She has also developed a Soul-Mining workshop to teach others how to do it.

“Soul-Mining is an exploration of our creativity and self-healing potential,” says Betsy. “The healing gems are within us, deeply buried and waiting to be found. Soul-Mining is a meditation for finding these gems and using them to tap into messages our souls might have for us.”

For more information, visit www.theastralconnection.com