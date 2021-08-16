Erica Towe Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SPRINGFIELD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic impacted everyone. It forced all of us to reevaluate the lives we had been living and reconsider our values, where we spend our time, who we spend it with and how we want to craft our future. We realized life is short and tomorrow is not promised which has caused many of us to re-evaluate what we do for work.

The continued hardship of the pandemic has begun to shift the landscape of the workforce. In a recent Women in the Workplace study, reports that 57% of women – nearly 60% for women of color – plan to leave their workplaces in the next two years or less citing lack of work-life balance.

Individuals across the world are looking to find work that supports their lifestyle, pays them a living wage, and gives their lives purpose and meaning.

One individual who made a bold leap during the COVID-19 pandemic was business and storytelling coach, Erica Towe.

As an actor for 25 years and writing teaching for 10, Erica Towe has always been inspired by story.

“When the pandemic hit, all the theatres in my area closed down and there were no opportunities for me to perform,” recalls Erica. “This was an awakening moment. I’m a storyteller. Storytelling is what I’ve always done and what gives my life a deeper meaning. It is a way for me to connect with others, help people find a sense of belonging, and inspire growth and change in myself and my community. I realized I don't have to be limited to acting in a building to utilize the power of story to connect with others and help people grow. We can share stories from anywhere.”

Erica’s superpower is to help others find their own empowerment by telling their story. Today, Erica helps professional women in transition use the power of their story to craft a signature message, which helps them gain the confidence to attract new clients, opportunities and partners.

“I have been able to utilize my skills in the theater and as a writing and literary analysis teacher to help people write and share the stories of their past and begin to craft the next chapter of their life,” says Erica. “My vision is to create an authenticity revolution by supporting as many people as I can to step into their wonderfully unique stories.”

How do we truly own our story? At the heart of every story, says Erica, is fear. We are afraid to put our true message out in the world. We are afraid to shine because we are afraid that we might be judged. This is what causes us to stay small, hidden, and unfulfilled.

Erica supports her clients to explore their personal narrative to find that transformational moment where everything shifts.

“The story of our lives is a story we tell ourselves,” says Erica. “When I do one-on-one coaching, we talk about how to rewrite that story we tell ourselves. It’s just so powerful to see these breakthroughs and transformations, watching people uncovering patterns in their lives that have held them back and discovering the powerful moments that have made them uniquely qualified to do what they do in the world.”

For those launching a new business, scaling up their current business, or transitioning into a new market, understanding the foundation of your story is going to help you market yourself better. Erica helps entrepreneurs, creatives and women in business design their signature story, grow their business and radiate their message.

“The success of your business depends on the confidence you have in your story,” says Erica. “My goal as a coach is to help my clients discover their unique expertise, learn how to confidently articulate their value through their messaging, and create a confidence mindset so they can easily attract more of what they want in their lives.”

