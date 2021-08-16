Malware Analysis Market to Cross $24,150.55 million by 2026, At a CAGR of 28.5%
Rise in adoption of IoT and BYOD trend, and increase in malware and phishing threats among enterprises have boosted the growth of the global market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing government initiatives is attributing to the growth of the market. Governments across several countries worldwide are taking initiatives to support the adoption of malware analysis tool by enterprises.
The global malware analysis market accounted for $3.27 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $24.15 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2019 to 2026.
The service segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in need of various different services such as managed service and professional services. However, the solution segment dominated the global malware analysis market in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market, as malware analysis solutions are less expensive and are fastest to deploy.
The on-premise segment is anticipated to register the largest CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of these systems as it offers enhanced security features. However, the cloud segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global malware analysis market, due to the different services offered by the cloud.
Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding more than half of the global market. At the same time, the on-premise segment would manifest the largest CAGR of 30.7% throughout the study period.
The global malware analysis market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the market, owing to the rising competition between cloud-based service providers and the key market players in the region. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 27.0% during the study period, due to increasing usage of mobile data for various applications such as mobile banking and social media.
Profiling Key Players: Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group, Symantec Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Trend Micro and FireEye, Inc. Qualys Inc., Kaspersky Lab, McAfee LLC, and Cisco Systems Inc.
COVID-19 scenario-
1. The outbreak of COVID-19 has mandated work from home practice for most of the organizations across the world. The growth of the global malware analysis market is expected to rise, as there’s been an increasing focus on securing remote infrastructure and IP of the respective companies on account of remote service programs.
2. Also, rise in focus on cyber security as a vital business measure is anticipated to boost the global market.
