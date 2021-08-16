Probiotic Yeast Market Expected to Reach $948.4 Million by 2030-Allied Market Research
EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for high nutritious human and animal food such as supplement and functional food and rise in concern about pet and human health are expected to garner the growth of the probiotic yeast market during forecast period. In addition, surge in consumer spending on premium and super premium food products, notably contributes toward the growth of the overall market.
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Probiotic Yeast Market by Form, Application, Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”
The probiotic yeast market size is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Probiotics are microorganisms can be used as dietary supplements to improve health. Probiotic yeast is a typical non-pathogenic strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Due to the natural resistance of yeast to antibacterial antibiotics, probiotic yeast is considered the best probiotic. The use of probiotic yeast in animal feed can increase the digestibility of fiber, stimulate the production performance of animals, increase the production of meat, milk and eggs, which is beneficial to health. According to the Mysore Central Food Technology Research Institute (CFTRI), yeast-based probiotic products are used to reduce the toxicity of deadly fungi that are resistant to commonly used antifungal drugs. Antifungal drugs are everywhere, and the growing medicinal use of probiotic yeast has expanded the growth opportunities of the probiotic yeast market.
Due to the increase in consumption of functional food, the demand for probiotics has also increased. In addition to alkaline diets, it may also have a positive impact on health. In addition, factors such as banning the use of antibiotics in animal feed have led to an increase in the number of innovative products in some countries.
Consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of gut microbiota in maintaining immunity and overall health. Probiotic dietary supplements are becoming more and more popular with consumers as an external source of intestinal flora. The increasing use of probiotic yeasts in animal feed to improve immunity to various diseases continues to drive the market growth. Increasing R&D on the therapeutic function of probiotic yeast is expected to drive market growth in the next few years.
In terms of feed nutrition, the consumption of beer yeast is higher than other types of yeast. Recently, major companies have focused on using probiotics or live yeast in their pet food and new product launches, mainly because they are good for health. Probiotic yeast products are gradually introduced due to higher prices and high demand in developed countries, which will expand the growth scope of the probiotic yeast market. As people become more aware about the health benefits of probiotic yeast, the demand for this feed yeast in developed countries continues to grow.
On the basis of type, the capsules segment accounted for the around 19.5% share of the global probiotic yeast market share in 2020, and is expected to sustain its share throughout probiotic yeast market forecast period. Nutraceuticals industry has been increasingly using probiotic yeast owing to therapeutic and biotechnological potential of probiotic yeast. Probiotic yeast capsules through nutraceuticals are considerably demand by the end use customers, which is expected to garner the growth of probiotic yeast through capsules segment.
According to the probiotic yeast market trends, on the basis of application, the nutrition and supplement are segmented for children and adults, although probiotics have many health benefits for people of all ages, there is a difference between probiotics yeast for children and probiotics yeast for adults. The difference between probiotics for children and adults is the strength and dosage of the supplement. Although children's probiotic yeast supplements are moderate, the dosage is usually one scoop (or tablet) per day, but adult probiotic supplements are more effective, and the dosage is usually two tablets per day. Finally, infant probiotics usually come in the form of liquids, measuring spoons, chewable tablets, or powders that can be mixed with food. Since children often try these supplements, liquid/powder/chewable probiotics often contain unwanted food. Ingredients such as artificial sweeteners make them more attractive to children.
By sales channels, the online segment was valued at $58.1 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $278.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.2%. Increase in adoption of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts provided by these sites attract consumers to purchase probiotic based products through online sales channel. Moreover, online channels such as company websites and e-commerce sites have increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies.
According to the probiotic yeast market opportunities, the players operating in the probiotic yeast industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Alltech, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Bronson, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S , Florastor, Jarrow Formulas, Lallemand Inc., Life-Space, Now Foods and Seeking Health .
Key findings of the study
The probiotic yeast market size was valued at $294.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.
By form, the capsules segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.
In 2020, depending on application, the nutrition and supplement segment was valued at $216.1 million, accounting for 73.5% of the global probiotic yeast market share.
In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent probiotic yeast market in North America, and is projected to reach $242.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
David Correa
