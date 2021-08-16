Wi-Fi Analytics Market Predicted To Grow Robust at CAGR of 23.8% by 2026 with Revenue $31,012.96 million by 2026
Increasing smartphone users and growing smart city deployment leading to rising public Wi-Fi hotspots are expected to fuel the market growth.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the deployment of public Wi-Fi, proliferation of mobile phones, rise in investments on Wi-Fi analytics, and growth in adoption of big data analytics drive the growth of the global Wi-Fi analytics market. On the other hand, the lack of standardized regulatory compliance across the world impedes the market growth. Nevertheless, rise in adoption of Internet of Things and mobile-connected smart objects are expected to usher an array of opportunities for the market players in the near future.
The global Wi-Fi analytics market was estimated at $5.64 billion 2018, and is expected to reach $31.01 billion by 2026, manifesting a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, key segments, major winning strategies, product performance, and competitive scenario.
Based on industry vertical, the market is divided on the basis of retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, transportation, healthcare and others. The retail segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global market. However, the sports & entertainment segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period.
The global Wi-Fi analytics market is analyzed across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The North America region held the lion’s share in 2018, with more than one-third of the market. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.
The global Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the software segment dominated the market with largest share in 2018, contributing to three-fourths of the global market. On the other hand, the service segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.
Profiling Key Players: Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet, Aruba, SkyFii, Blix, Ruckus Networks, Purple, Cloud4Wi, Yelp Wi-Fi Inc., and GoZone WiFi.
Covid-19 Scenario-
1. The outbreak of Covid-19 has led to increased funding for Wi-Fi analytics, owing to the trend of work-from-home, online classes, and stay-at-home.
2. The demand for cloud-based web conferencing solutions has also mounted up, due to which the demand for WI-Fi analytics has witnessed a hike as Wi-Fi services providers offer cheaper data plans compared to other equivalents.
