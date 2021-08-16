Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Electric Commercial Vehicles Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Electric Commercial Vehicles Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric commercial vehicles market is expected grow from $60.11 billion in 2020 to $63.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $121.01 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%. The support from the government to promote use of commercial electrical vehicles is driving the market.

The electric commercial vehicles market consists of sales of electric commercial vehicles and related services. Electric commercial vehicles are electrically-powered, self-propelled electric vehicles used for transportation that helps reduce greenhouse gas releases (GHG) and pollution and works with the help of both electric motors working in tandem. Electric commercial vehicles are used for the delivery of goods and for transport, such as a passenger, that are powered by batteries and includes buses, trucks, vans and pick-up trucks.

Electric commercial vehicle companies are implementing strategic partnerships for the production of electric commercial vehicles. Strategic partnerships in electric commercial vehicles involve sharing of resources and expertise that enhances the product and multiplies the result. It attracts popularity from consumers and other stakeholders, helping to increase the investment while reducing costs. For instance, in 2020, in South Korea, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation strategically partnered and is investing €100 million (US $110 million) in a UK-based electric vehicle startup company 'Arrival' for developing electric commercial vehicles such as eco-friendly vans and commercial vehicles for logistics.

The global electric commercial vehicles market is further segmented based on propulsion type, vehicle type, battery type, technology and geography.

By Propulsion Type: BEV, PHEV, FCEV

By Vehicle Type: Electric Bus, Electric Truck, Electric Pick-up Truck, Electric Van

By Battery Type: Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP), Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC), Others

By Technology: Battery Electric Commercial Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrids, Hybrids, Fuel Cell Electric Commercial Vehicles

By Geography: The global electric commercial vehicles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric Commercial Vehicles Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric commercial vehicles market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global electric commercial vehicles market, electric commercial vehicles market share, electric commercial vehicles market players, electric commercial vehicles market segments and geographies, electric commercial vehicles market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric commercial vehicles market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Organizations Covered: BYD, Proterra, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Nissan, ABB, Scania AB, Tesla, Nikola Motor Company, Tata Motors, EBUSCO, Emoss Mobile Systems, ZHONGTONGBUS Bus Holding Co., Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd., Dongfeng Motor Corp., Hino Motors Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Iveco S.p.A., Workhorse Group Inc., LG Chem, Panasonic, Delphi, Continental, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Ballard Power Systems, Yutong, VDL Groep, CAF, Olectra Greentech.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

