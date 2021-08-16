Medical Device Cleaning Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Medical Device Cleaning Market 2021-2030

Medical Device Cleaning Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Medical Device Cleaning Global Market Report 2021 - By Process (Disinfection, Automatic Cleaning, Manual Cleaning, Presoak/Precleaning), By Application (Surgical Instruments, Endoscopes, Ultrasound Probes, Dental Instruments), By End Users(Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Dental Clinics), COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical device cleaning market is expected to grow from $1.86 billion in 2020 to $2.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The medical device cleaning market is expected to reach $2.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The increasing number of surgical procedures with a surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases drives the growth of the medical device cleaning market.

The medical device cleaning market consists of sales of medical devices cleaning disinfectants, detergents, and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for cleaning and sanitization of medical instruments, and other medical devices. Medical device cleaning is a vital part of any surgical process. It is a method of sterilizing medical devices and equipment to avoid infecting patients or causing illness. The common methods used for cleaning medical devices are ultrasonic cleaners, automatic washers, and manual washing.

Players in the medical devices cleaning market are increasingly focusing on UV sanitizer devices. The UV sanitizer is effective in treating bacteria present on medical devices and operating rooms. For instance, PurpleSun Inc. a US-based company developed Ultraviolet (UV) technology to reduce more than 96% of microorganisms in operating rooms (ORs) and on medical equipment, compared to 38% using manual cleaning methods that rely on chemicals to sanitize surfaces.

The global medical device cleaning market is further segmented based on process, application, end users and geography.

By Process: Disinfection, Automatic Cleaning, Manual Cleaning, Presoak/Precleaning.

By Application: Surgical Instruments, Endoscopes, Ultrasound Probes, Dental Instruments, Others

By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Dental Clinics, Others.

By Geography: The global medical device cleaning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American medical device cleaning market accounts for the largest share in the global medical device cleaning market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Medical Device Cleaning Market Organizations Covered: 3M, Getinge AB, STERIS plc, Cantel Medical Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Advanced Sterilization Products, Oro Clean Chemie AG, Ruhof Corporation, Biotrol, Metrex Research LLC., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Tristel Solutions Ltd., Hartmann Group, Medivators Inc., Case Medical Inc., and Fortive Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

