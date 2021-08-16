Global Shipbuilding Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Shipbuilding Market 2021-2030

Ship Building Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Ship Building Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Ship Building Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Shipbuilding Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the shipbuilding market is expected to grow from $1.48 trillion in 2020 to $1.58 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.87 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.2%. The increasing seaborne trade is predicted to contribute to the growth of the shipbuilding market.

The shipbuilding market consists of sales of ships and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate shipyards. Shipyards are fixed amenities with fabrication and drydocks equipment capable of building a ship, defined as watercraft typically suitable or intended for other than personal or recreational use. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Shipbuilding Market

The use of 3D printing technology in shipbuilding is a leading trend being observed in the shipbuilding market in recent years. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is gaining popularity in every sector connected to manufacturing and engineering, including shipbuilding. The companies operating in the shipbuilding market are collaborating with other players in the industry to adopt advanced manufacturing technologies including 3D printing to enhance their manufacturing capabilities. For instance, in November 2018, Huntington Ingalls Industries, a US-based shipbuilding company, and 3D Systems collaborated to develop additive manufacturing technologies to facilitate the adoption of metal 3D printing in the shipbuilding industry.

Global Shipbuilding Market Segments:

The global shipbuilding market is further segmented based on product, application, end user and geography.

By Product: Bulkers, Tankers, Containers, Cruise and Ferry, Others

By Application: Passenger Transportation, Goods Transportation

By End-User: Transport Companies, Military, Others

By Geography: The global shipbuilding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

