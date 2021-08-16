Internet Search Portals Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Internet Search Portals Market 2021-2030

Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Internet Search Portals Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2021 - By Website (Operating Websites, Internet Search Websites), By Application (Personal, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the internet search portals market is expected to grow from $1.95 trillion in 2020 to $2.07 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.22 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.5%. Increasing mobile internet utilization is expected to increase online traffic and thereby will drive the growth of internet search portals.

Request For A Sample For The Global Internet Search Portals Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2191&type=smp

The internet search portals market consists of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that operate websites that provide a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. This industry includes internet search web sites and covers other additional internet services such as e-mail, connections to other web sites, auctions, news, other limited content and serves as a home base for internet users. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Internet Search Portals Market

Joint ventures between online portals and new publishers are trending within the internet search portal market as news consumers are preferring online, mobile news over the print news media. News publishers are suffering a deep decline in revenues with global digitalization and are facing challenges for survival. With this, conflicts between new publishers and online portals are also intensifying. According to a digital news report published in 2020, about 77% of South Korean newsreaders have access to online news portals and an average of 30% in 36 other countries. Naver, one of the biggest online portals in Korea participated in 13 media joint ventures with Korean news publishers by 2017. In 2019, Google and Wordpress.com formed a joint venture to create a news publishing platform "Newspack" which is a fast, secure, low-cost publishing system tailor-made to the needs of small newsrooms. Wordpress.com received $2.4 million in funding from Google and its partners for building a news publishing platform. In this digital era, it is apparent that online platforms will replace people's print news consumption which is resulting in joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations between online portals and news publishers that is trending currently within the market.

Global Internet Search Portals Market Segments:

The global internet search portals market is further segmented based on website, application and distribution and geography.

By Website: Operating Websites, Internet Search Websites, Others

By Application: Personal, Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global internet search portals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Internet Search Portals Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-search-portals-global-market-report

Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides internet search portals market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global internet search portals market, internet search portals market share, internet search portals market players, internet search portals market segments and geographies, internet search portals market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The internet search portals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Internet Search Portals Market Organizations Covered: Google LLC, Yahoo! Inc., Bing A Microsoft Company, Baidu Inc., Ask SA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2021:

Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/search-engine-optimization-services-global-market-report

Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-publishing-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

IPTV Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-protocol-television-iptv-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/