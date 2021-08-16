Performance Analytics Market 2021 Business Scenario | Key Players - SAP SE, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation and More
Rise in inclination toward metrics-driven business performance assessment and increase in need for prioritizing resources drive the growth of the global market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance analytics enables organizations to track, aggregate, and visualize key performance indicators over time, rather than reporting on a point in time. Furthermore, need to gain insights & anticipating trends from large volume of data and rise in pervasiveness of metrics driven business performance assessment and streamline operations are the major factors that drive the growth of the market.
The global performance analytics market was estimated at $1.56 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to hit $6.50 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.6% from 2019 to 2026.
Based on application, the supply chain performance segment held the dominant share of the global performance analytics market in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost from 2019 to 2026. This is due to enhanced labor efficiencies and reduced administrative cost of the organizations. The IT operations performance segment, on the other hand, is projected to register a significant CAGR during the study period. Rise in need to improve IT operation process and provide real-time comparison against the target drive the segment growth.
Based on industry vertical, the BFSI sector grabbed the highest share of the performance analytics market in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Rise in digital transformation in the BFSI sector boosts the growth of the segment. At the same time, the IT & telecom sector would manifest the fastest CAGR by the end of 2026.This is due to mounting demand for performance analytics solution for conveying complete, consistent, and accurate information to the customers.
By geography, North America generated the largest share of the global performance analytics market in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2026. This is attributed to growth in internet penetration and significant investment done by major companies in performance analytics solution in the region. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR till 2026. Increase in number of performance analytics vendors in the emerging economies fuels the market growth.
Profiling Key Players: SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, Adaptive Insights, Xactly Corporation, Optymyze, Servicenow, Inc., IBM, and Prophix Software Inc.
COVID-19 scenario-
The outbreak of this pandemic has impacted the global performance analytics market positively-
• Business organizations are considering performance analytics tool as an ultimate solution to evaluate the performance of remote workers, customers, and employees.
• With the software in use, employers can get going with monitoring factors such as quality control, performance standards, and worker benchmarks.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
