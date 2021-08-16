World Economic Forum Highlights Benefits of GDPR Pseudonymisation as Fourth Industrial Revolution Technology
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anonos, a leading provider of state-of-the-art data enablement and protection technology, has shared today that the World Economic Forum highlights the benefits of GDPR Pseudonymisation in the context of its Data for a Common Purpose Initiative (DCPI).
Individuals and organisations benefit from advanced data protection that technically controls analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that increasingly blur our physical, digital, and biological data-driven worlds. This phenomenon, known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), is the force behind many data-driven products and services quickly becoming indispensable to modern life.
Trust and confidence 4IR data protection technologies enforce rights-preserving, ethical and secure controls increase participation and benefits from the data-driven economy like those embodied in the World Economic Forum’s Data for a Common Purpose Initiative.
4IR data protection technologies functionally separate information value - the desired insights from the data processing - from the identity of individuals about whom the data pertains. This controls the gradation of the types of data processed, allowing everything from no data to a lot of data, any volume or level of identifiability of data.
GDPR Pseudonymisation: 4IR Data Protection Technology
The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) enforces the concept of functionally separating information value from identity in the redefined requirements for Pseudonymisation. The heightened requirements for Pseudonymisation under the GDPR mandate a new outcome-based “state” of data that:
● Protects direct, indirect, and quasi-identifiers, together with characteristics and behaviours;
● Protects at the record and data set level versus only the field level so that the protection travels wherever the data goes, including when it is in use; and
● Protects against unauthorised re-identification by generating high entropy (uncertainty) levels by dynamically assigning different tokens at different times for various purposes.
GDPR Pseudonymisation enforces state-of-the-art 4IR data protection by preventing the re-identification of individuals without the use of additional information kept separately to ensure that data is “anonymous” (in the strictest sense of the word on a global basis) “but for” the additional information which is held separately and made available only under controlled conditions for authorised purposes.
Anonos Variant Twins: State-of-the-Art GDPR Pseudonymisation
“Anonos Variant Twins are the state-of-the-art in GDPR Pseudonymisation enabling the responsible exchange and use of data to help solve critical challenges and fuel innovation for society,” said Gary LaFever, CEO of Anonos and Global Innovator at the World Economic Forum Data for a Common Purpose Initiative. “GDPR Pseudonymisation-enabled Variant Twins enable the global sharing and processing of controllably re-linkable non-identifying personalised data to help unlock the commercial and societal value of data.
Gartner Group recognises Anonos as a Gartner Cool Vendor because its patented “Variant Twins” create controllably re-linkable yet non-identifiable data sets from personalised data. This enables compliant dynamic data sharing, combining analytics, AI and ML without loss of accuracy or utility.
About the Forum
The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other society leaders to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests. The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum’s Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on critical issues.
About Anonos
Data is the world’s most precious resource, and its value is often truly realised only when it’s shared and combined with other data. Anonos empowers organisations with more opportunities for sustainable applications by protecting it at rest, in transit, and in use, both now and in the future. Anonos recognises that protecting data privacy is about much more than compliance: the Anonos team has invested over eight years and tens of thousands of hours into solutions that future proof global data use and compliance. The only software to utilise GDPR-compliant Pseudonymisation and patented relinking techniques, Anonos Variant Twins make it possible to legally analyse, combine, and use data both inside and outside of organisations. Anonos’ ingenious, future-proof technology lays a foundation for our data-driven society, enabling organisations, municipalities, and countries to gain control over data to make lawful and efficient sharing possible. With more accurate understanding, data-driven insights can more easily guide and shape the future.
