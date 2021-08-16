At a CAGR 23.3% AR VR Chip Market Expected to Grow $7.75 Billion by 2026
AR/VR Chip Market Size, Share | AR VR Technology Future Trends 2026
The global AR/VR chip market forecast is expected to witness considerable growth due to its emerging trends of faster and efficient connectivity solutions in gaming and entertainment & media segments.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for AR/VR chip in gaming vertical and surge in need for adoption of AR/VR in various applications have boosted the growth of the global q. The healthcare segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 27.8% during the study period. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market.
— Kishor Kanade
As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global AR/VR chip market accounted for $1.38 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $7.75 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2019 to 2026.
Download Report Sample (Tables, Figures with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6431
The key AR/VR chip market leaders profiled in the report include Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, MEDIATEK Inc., Intel Corporation, Spectra 7, Advanced Microdevices Inc, International Business Machine Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. These key players adopted several strategies such as new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership & collaboration, and business expansion to increase their AR/VR chip market share.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global AR/VR chip market outlook along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The market size is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact on the AR/VR chip market analysis.
• The current AR/VR chip market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark financial competency.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the AR/VR chip industry.
• The report includes the AR/VR chip market trends and market share of key vendors.
The global AR/VR chip market is segmented on the basis of type, device type, end user, and geography.
On the basis of device type, the market is categorized into head-mounted display, head-up display, handheld device, gesture tracking device, and projector & display wall. The head-mounted display segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the head-up display segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.
Interested to Procure the Data? Enquire Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6431
Based on type, the market is categorized into processor ICs, user interface ICs, and power management ICs. The processor ICs segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the market is divided into gaming, entertainment & media, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. The healthcare segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 27.8% during the study period. However, the gaming segment contributed the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.
The global AR/VR chip market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the market. Moreover, the region is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on AR VR Chip Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6431?reqfor=covid
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
5034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn