Intrinseque Health Announces Expansion of Its Operations in China

Intrinseque Health_Your Drug Development Partner

Intrinseque Health, an EN ISO 13485 Certified, Project Management-based, full-service Clinical Supply Chain organization, has expanded its operations in China.

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health has expended its clinical supply chain operations in China. Through its new facility, the company will now offer additional services, such as; Warehousing, Storage, Inventory Management, Kitting, Labelling & Printing. These services will be offered locally in the country.

“This has been in the works for a long time as China is a key market for drug development. Majority of our customers have already established their Clinical Operations in China. Intrinseque Health’s ability to source medical equipment, ancillary supplies & clinical trial materials locally in-country is unparalleled in the industry. Although the company has been operating in China since its incorporation, this new China setup, enables Intrinseque Health to offer more effective services to its partners,” said, Nitin Jain, President & CEO at Intrinseque Health. This will further strengthen our clinical supply chain capabilities globally and introduce a wider range of drug development services,” Mr. Jain added.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485 Certified, Project Management-based, Global Drug Development Support organization, specializing in full-service Clinical Supply Chain solutions.

Intrinseque Health is an expert in solving supply chain challenge, such as; product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs import, import regulations and IOR requirements, storage, warehousing, kitting, Labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients to ensure each supply plan is pressure tested, as the smallest flaw in the strategy may result in study delay or even loss of patient. Every item, no matter how big or small, needs to be available at site at the time of patient visit.

Contact

Dayana Yacob

Executive Director, Global Business Operations

Email: dayana.yacob@intrinsequehealth.com

Web: www.intrinsequehealth.com



www.intrinsequehealth.com

contact@intrinsequehealth.com

Intrinseque Health - An EN ISO 13485, A Global Clinical Supply Chain Organisation