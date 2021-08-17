Women in Technology and ACS Solutions Announce Title Sponsor for 2021 WIT Awards Gala

ACS Solutions - IT and Digital Transformation Solutions Women in Technology

ACS Solutions leads the sponsorship lineup for the premier signature event supporting girls and women in STEAM

ACS Solutions is a leading IT Services provider for our customers worldwide and is a strong supporter and champion of equal opportunity for women in STEAM throughout our global communities.” — Raj Sardana, CEO ACS Solutions

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Technology's (WIT) 29th Women of the Year Awards will be held on October 16th at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The WIT Awards Gala celebrates female visionaries of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), groundbreakers in business and remarkable leaders who make a difference in their workplace and community.

WIT is excited to announce our 2021 Women of the Year Awards Title Sponsor, ACS Solutions. “ACS Solutions is a leading IT Services provider for our customers worldwide and is a strong supporter and champion of equal opportunity for women in STEAM throughout our global communities. Our over 20K employees and consultants of ACS worldwide include women leaders and our ACS Foundation gives resources and charitable donations to many women related causes. At ACS we believe in the power of helping others and are a proud sponsor of Women in Technology,” said Raj Sardana, CEO ACS Solutions.

“WIT is extremely proud to be partnering with ACS Solutions for our 29th WIT Women of the Year Awards Gala. We are excited to work with an organization that is making a measurable impact to change the trajectory for girls and women in STEAM careers. We are very blessed to have such a wonderful relationship with the ACS Solutions team and for their dedication to creating equal opportunities for women in STEAM,” said Penny Collins, WIT President and CEO.

The Women of the Year Awards in STEAM Gala gathers top Georgia companies at the forefront of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) industries to recognize and announce the Women of the Year – women who demonstrate leadership and vision in business and who make a difference in our community. Additionally, a special high school girl is recognized as the Girl of The Year, a college woman with our Campus Student of the Year Award, and our Single Mother of The Year Award.

The 2021 Women of the Year Awards in STEAM Gala will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 starting with a VIP Reception from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and WIT Awards program from 7:45 - 9:00pm.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for purchase online, visit: bit.ly/WITAwardsSponsor.

Available sponsorship opportunities include:

Gold Sponsor: $12,000; Silver Sponsor: $8,000; Table Sponsor: $5,000 and more!

Individual Tickets, Group tickets and VIP Reception Tickets to attend the event are available for purchase online, visit: bit.ly/2021WITWOTY. Individual tickets: $400; VIP tickets: $750; Group of 10 tickets: $4,000.

For questions about event sponsorship, contact Kyle Ross at kross@mywit.org or by phone at 470-222-8413. More information can be found at: https://mywit.org/events/women-in-technology-awards/

About Women in Technology

Women In Technology (WIT) empowers girls and women to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts, and Math (STEAM) from the classroom to the boardroom. We do this by providing female students in middle school, high school, and college with education, exposure and experience. By sharing the stories of successful professionals across the STEAM fields, we encourage all generations of girls and women to write their future. Today, WIT has over 18,000 members in Georgia, 48,000 members worldwide and our team of more than 250 volunteers deliver professional development and networking opportunities to each of our professionals and programs at no charge to more than 3,000 students. WIT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and we are committed to making Georgia the state with the highest percentage of women in the STEAM workforce by partnering with our community to provide opportunities that champion women throughout their education and career.

About ACS Solutions

ACS Solutions is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business solutions company. Since 1998, we have been a trusted partner to customers worldwide in their IT transformation journey. Our extensive experience serving many industries is powered with a passion for innovation and delivered by our world-class employees and consultants. This enables our clients to grow and run their businesses more efficiently and drives exceptional results. Headquartered in Atlanta, ACS Solutions has grown to be over a billion dollars in revenue with more than 20,000 employees and consultants worldwide. We have consistently ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in the State of Georgia and are recognized globally. A guiding principle is giving back to our communities around the world where we live and operate. At ACS Solutions, we grow your business with you and grow our communities.