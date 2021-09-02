My Japanese Name Plus launches Anime Girl Collection
An experienced Japanese translator creates a new collection of custom name art for anime fans.
I am thrilled to offer many features my fans have been asking for such as anime style art and my signature stamps.”INTERCESSION CITY, FL, U.S.A., September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer and translator Erika Hurst from My Japanese Name Plus is releasing the brand new Anime Girl Collection for anime fans. Each made to order artwork features a custom name written in Japanese next to the original anime style artwork of a female figure wearing a beautiful traditional Japanese dress, making this collection the hottest wall décor for anime fans and alike right now. Anime fans can show off this unique piece of art on his or her wall. Gift givers no longer need to settle for one of the mass-produced gifts, but can choose to give something truly unique for the special anime fan in their lives. The Anime Girl Collection will be released on September 9, 2021.
My Japanese Name Plus is on a mission to create artwork with authentic Japanese writings Japan lovers can be proud to own. Erika has helped countless businesses as well as individuals bridge the gap of language barrier with her translation skill. Her translation work includes a wide range of fields such as online businesses (websites, online listings), apps, legal documents, and popular culture such as movies. She has used both her translation and designing skills to help over 1,900 customers with her custom Japanese Name Art on her Etsy shop, My Japanese Name Plus. Now, her fans can purchase her new Anime Girl Collection, as well as the rest of her work on her brand new website, myjapanesenameplus.com.
In response to the increasing popularity for anime and comic books, Erika has collaborated with the artist of KatJiangDraws to create an entire product line of her popular custom name artworks just for anime fans. Custom Name Art from the Anime Girl Collection features two beautiful anime style drawings by KatJiangDraws, Camellia and Daffodil. Now, anime fans can enjoy admiring their names written in Japanese next to these exquisite compositions that remind them of anime and manga. It is a perfect compliment to their anime themed rooms. Camellia is made in a blue color scheme while Daffodil is in yellow and orange. The gift giver can choose the artwork that matches the gift recipient’s taste.
The Anime Girl Collection is designed to suit the gift giver's needs. Some products, such as framed art and wrapped canvas art are available fully assembled and ready to be displayed, while other products, such as digital downloadable art and unframed art allows the gift giver to create his or her own gift using the graphic, or choosing his or her own frame.
Erika is adding even more colors to her custom name art by introducing new color options to the frames she offers. Buyers can now choose from black, white, koi pond ripple (blue), or kyoto red.
Buyers can now purchase their custom name art with Erika's new hanko, a Japanese-style signature stamp that they had been asking for.
Canvas Art - $299 - $329
Canvas art from My Japanese Name Plus is equipped with hanging hardware and ready to be displayed on the anime fan's wall. These 408 gram 18 mil canvases are available with gloss, semi gloss, or satin finish.
Framed Art - $199 - $319
Framed Custom Name Art are designed to hold her most popular sizes, 8” x 10”, 12” x 15”, 16” x 20”. They are available with white mat with black core. My Japanese Name Plus used to offer black frames only. Now, buyers have a choice to select from black, white, Tokyo red, or koi pond ripple (blue) color frames to help gift givers customize their special gift even more. They are packaged carefully to protect the special gifts during shipping transit.
Unframed Art - $69 - $89
For buyers who are looking to use their own frame for their custom name art, Erika's unframed custom name art is printed on thick Giclee Archival watercolor rag 315 Fram paper. 100% archival inks are used on this beautifully textured paper to showcase blue and yellow colors that are used on the Anime Girl Collection.
Digital Download - $34
Erika’s digital download artwork was once available in 8” x 10” size jpeg and pdf format, but starting with the launch of the Anime Girl Collection, she is offering her digital download artwork in larger, 16” x 20” size. The digital downloads are available for delivery white 24 hours of purchase, making them an excellent option for those who are shopping for the last minute gift. Buyers can use the digital download art freely and print as many times as they wish, or even use their own favorite company to turn it into a giftable item.
About My Japanese Name Plus
Erika is an experienced translator and a popular English tutor.
Erika started designing her custom name art to offer authentic Japanese art for Japan fans and gift givers, so they no longer have to wonder if a translation program had done the translating correctly, which often does not. She is always carefully studying and staying up to date on the ever changing trend of the Japanese language.
Erika Hurst
My Japanese name Plus
cs@myjapanesenameplus.com