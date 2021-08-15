Submit Release
News Search

There were 68 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,394 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of 16th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 13, 2021, in the 1200 block of 16th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 8:05 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were later apprehended by officers while they were still occupying the victim’s vehicle. Two handguns were recovered.

 

On Friday, August 13, 2021, 18 year-old Jahlil Perry, of District Heights, MD, and 19 year-old Cordell Green, of Laurel, MD, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun), and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

 

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of 16th Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.