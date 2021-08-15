Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of 16th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 13, 2021, in the 1200 block of 16th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:05 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were later apprehended by officers while they were still occupying the victim’s vehicle. Two handguns were recovered.

On Friday, August 13, 2021, 18 year-old Jahlil Perry, of District Heights, MD, and 19 year-old Cordell Green, of Laurel, MD, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun), and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

