Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 700 Block of Otis Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Friday, August 13, 2021, in the 700 block of Otis Place, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:01 pm, the suspect and the victim, who are known to each other, were at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s phone and fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, August 13, 2021, 23 year-old Michael Smith, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

