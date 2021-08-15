Submit Release
MoFA of Kingdom of Bahrain Strongly Condemns Armed Terrorist Attack in Plateau State, Federal Republic of Nigeria

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemns the armed terrorist attack in Plateau State in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of innocent people. The Ministry extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people and government of Nigeria and wishes those injured a speedy recovery. The Ministry affirms that this is a terrorist act that contradicts moral and humanitarian values, stressing Bahrain’s solidarity with the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the measures taken to maintain its security and stability.

