Washington DC Apartment Cleaning/Condo Disinfection Contract-Free Service Launch

Apartment Keepers LLC (+1-202-787-1830) has launched a new apartment cleaning service in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia, at budget-friendly prices.

/EIN News/ -- College Park, United States , Aug. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The professional cleaning company based in Washington, DC, has released a new cleaning service exclusively for apartments and condos in the surrounding area.



For more details, please visit https://www.apartmentkeepers.com

Flexible Solutions & Transparent Pricing

The recent announcement offers flexible, contract-free cleaning with three distinct packages: smart cleaning, essentials cleaning and deep cleaning.

Customers are able to book online selecting both the frequency and areas of the home to be serviced. With a transparent pricing system based on apartment size and the number of tasks required, customers can rest assured they will only pay for the work completed.

Apartment Keepers offers a contract-free service, giving customers the freedom to skip or cancel appointments.

Easy Booking & Client-Centered Service

The company prides itself on its easy booking system and friendly customer service. Customers are able to email, call or text to make changes to their appointment in order to ensure they receive the service they need.

For high standards of quality, the company provides a team of two clean-keepers to service each apartment. With 13 years experience, staff are fully trained to clean and disinfect homes to ensure they are free of harmful pathogens.

Through the use of EPA-certified disinfectants, vacuums with HEPA filters and viral and contamination control training, the company follows protocols to make sure that properties are appropriately cleaned, sanitized and disinfected.

Apartment Keepers also offers cleaning services for rental properties, ensuring that tenants move into a fresh, clean environment.

The Smart Cleaning Package

In addition to all the essential cleaning tasks, the company’s smart cleaning package includes extras such as washing dishes, changing and cleaning linens, folding clean laundry, spot cleaning inside window glass, and wiping down windowsills.

Customers looking for a more substantial clean should choose the deep cleaning package which includes scrubbing baseboards and walls to remove scuffs and stains.

A Positive Customer Experience

One satisfied customer said: “I have been using Apartment Keepers since they were founded. They’re perfect for the apartment dweller. I always feel renewed, happy and content and much more relaxed every time they clean.”

Interested parties can find more information on the company’s professional cleaning service at https://www.apartmentkeepers.com



Website: https://www.apartmentkeepers.com/

Name: Angel Rivera Organization: Apartment Keepers LLC Address: 5125 Berwyn Road, College Park, Maryland 20740, United States Phone: +1-202-787-1830