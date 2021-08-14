Persons of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2000 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in the 2000 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:45 am, the suspects and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, one of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The persons of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.