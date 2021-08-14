First Hispanic Heritage Wall Calendar to Celebrate Historical Moments and Figures in Hispanic Culture
The 2022 Hispanic Heritage Calendar is a detailed and educational calendar that features renowned Hispanic figures’ birthdays and history facts.EAST ELMHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Raynelda Calderon is thrilled to announce the creation of the first Hispanic heritage wall calendar to celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding Hispanics in the United States.
The 2022 Hispanic Heritage Wall Calendar is a detailed and educational calendar that features renowned Hispanic figures’ birthdays and history facts that celebrate Hispanic heritage all year long.
Creator Raynelda Calderon said, “We’ve seen a lot of Black Heritage and other calendars celebrating other cultures and heritages out there. We love the idea of educating and celebrating culture through something we use every day. So, I knew I had to create a calendar to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments of notable Hispanics in the United States. Honor the legacy and work of accomplished Hispanic icons and stay connected to our culture. You will be reminded of important, heritage-defining events in Hispanic history while being uplifted and inspired 365 days a year!”
The calendar serves a few distinct purposes:
HONOR — The calendar honors the legacy and work of accomplished Hispanic icons.
CONNECT — Stay connected to Hispanic culture by celebrating the Hispanic holidays included within the calendar.
REMEMBER — The calendar serves as a daily reminder of important, heritage-defining events in Hispanic history.
EMPOWERMENT — The achievements of our ancestors will empower and motivate you to accomplish your own goals and dreams. Rediscover your roots and rock your cultural identity.
INSPIRATION — The Hispanic calendar will keep you uplifted and inspired every single day of the year.
About Raynelda Calderon
Raynelda Calderon is a bilingual children’s book author passionate about promoting her Hispanic heritage. She created Cayena Press, Inc., an organization dedicated to publishing works that feature the contributions of Hispanic figures in history and society. Little Giants: 10 Hispanic Women Who Made History is the third children’s book published under Cayena Press, Inc.
