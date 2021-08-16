Dr. Hammond's personal journey to self-empowerment with God's help

Reflections of Me - Book Front Cover Dr. Davetta Hammond Photo Indignor House Publishing

Reflections of Me is a personal journey of a mother’s struggle from adolescence to adulthood as she battles life’s challenges while accepting God.

It wasn’t so much that the fear wall existed but that I carried a fear brick with me everywhere.”” — Dr. Davetta Hammond

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- One woman’s story of living life through the hands of God while attacking the inner fears that haunt her.Dr. Davetta Hammond was married at seventeen to a man ten years her senior. Through hardship and lost love, Davetta turned to God for support and guidance. With only a few dollars to her name, she rented a U-Haul and left her husband and father of her two babies. When Davetta left, she was alone and ... she was afraid. Many years later, Davetta now holds several certifications and mentor others within the word of God. She also works with distressed corporations to bring their employees out of the master/slave mentality so they can work together as a cohesive team.Reflections of Me is a personal account of a mother’s struggle from adolescence to adulthood. She battles through damaged relationships within her personal, professional, and spiritual life. Only through finding God was Davetta able to pull herself out of the darkness and into light. She now gives advice, to the old and young, on how to love themselves while fulfilling God’s purpose. We each have a path to walk, and Davetta takes us by the hand to show us the way. She demonstrates how we exist inside a lostdom that is controlled by a fear giant. With Davetta’s help, we can break down those walls and courageously walk past that fear giant and into the loving hands of God.Davetta holds a Masters in Christian Leadership and a Doctor of Philosophy Humane Letters from Trinity International University of Ambassadors. She is a Certified Energy Leadership Index™ Master Practitioner (ELI-MP) and a Certified Professional Coach (CPC) through the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching (IPEC). She is a credential Certified Professional Coder through the Academy of Professional Coders and holds a Specialization in Project Management through the University of Phoenix.ISBN: 9-781953278142 Hard BackISBN: 9-781953278159 Soft BackISBN 978-1-953278-16-6 eBook

Reflections of Me - 1st Chapter and Introduction