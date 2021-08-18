The Revolutionary Flower Stand "Hanatama", Traditional Japanese Flower Arrangement Made Simple
Innovative flower stand designed by a master of Togei pottery.TOKYO, JAPAN, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fan Raise Japan launched a Kickstarter campaign for “Hanatama”, an innovative flower stand designed by a master of Togei pottery. The flower stand contains the essence of the traditional Japanese flower arrangement Ikebana, yet modernly designed to remove the complexity so anyone can experience and enjoy the beauty of Japanese style flower arrangement within just minutes.
“Whether you want to display flowers Western or Japanese style, at your home, or artfully for an event, you can shape your ideas simply with any flower using this unique flower stand.” said Ms. Hidemi Mashiko, (Flower and Lifestyle Planner, Founder and CEO of the International Total Florist Association)
While most Togei pottery has become a product of mass produce, the Hanatama was created by following the tradition and values of handcraft pottery by professional potters. Each of the flower stands are carefully sculpted one by one, meaning a promising quality. One of the key characteristics of Togei pottery, is the origin of clay and kiln of firing the ceramics, as different styles and colors are traditional to the area where such soil and kiln are located. The Hanatama are created by Mr. Yoshinori Yamamoto and his son Mr. Kazuma Yamamoto, a representative artisan of the Kusatsu ceramic style, an official local product of Kuatsu, Shiga prefecture.
In contrast to the traditional Ikebana where stems are placed directly on Kenzan (standing needles), the Hanatama is used by placing branches, stems and flowers in holes on the exterior of the pottery. This unique design not only gives an elegant, sophisticated look, but it remarkably relieves the difficulty of using the Kenzan while giving the same essence of Ikebana.
Similar to Bonsai (“art of potted miniature trees”), Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arrangement. The method of flower arrangement is distinct, with practitioners displaying flowers, branches, stems and leaves, artfully balanced on a circular set of standing needles called Kenzan. The Kenzan is typically used as a base to express a universe of flower creativity, where practitioners explore the art of presenting season, nature, life, beauty, and culture. While Western style flower arrangement typically focuses on beauty of fulfillment of space, Ikebana often expresses beauty by minimizing branches and flowers, as the open space is interpreted as part of the artwork.
The skills of Ikebana is practiced through a lifelong learning called Kado, “the path of flowers”. Practitioners believe the development of inner spirit and culture is the true beauty of Kado, therefore the skills cannot easily be mastered.
With this product, consumers can simply enjoy the experience and beauty of Ikebana within minutes. Infinite possibilities of flower arrangement can be explored. The Hanatama line up consists of the Kickstarter exclusive Black and Gold color, and has 5 sizes to choose from.
The Hanatama flower stands are available now for a limited time on Kickstarter, with the early bird price starting at $33.
For more information, visit “Hanatama” on Kickstarter or at Ikemodan.com
The Revolutionary Flower Stand: "Hanatama"