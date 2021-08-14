One Texas Mom Braves the Pandemic to Bless the Homeless on the Streets of Houston

RoseMary Tucker Feeds the Hungry Hoodies4Healing Helps Students with Block Party Hoodies4Healing Helps the Community

I will never grow weak or weary of being a blessing to my brothers and sisters ..as long as GOD grants me strength to stand ..I will sow soar and serve with a smile ” — RoseMary Tucker

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When God lays something on your heart, you have to move in obedience to Him. For RoseMary Tucker that something has manifested itself into her ministry of helping those in need. Hoodies4 Healing has been around since 2018 and is a much-needed staple in the Houston community. Researchers found some 3,000 homeless people living on the streets of H-town. RoseMary and her team could not turn a blind eye to the needs of their fellow man. In the middle of the pandemic when COVD was at its highest peak, RoseMary and Hoodies4Healing stepped out in faith to touch the untouchables and to love the unlovely.

Every Sunday morning this dedicated group of volunteers can be found feeding the hungry with a hot meal and a warm welcoming smile. People receive not only food to sustain them physically, but in addition to that, they walk away with spiritual encouragement from God’s Word. RoseMary’s work has not gone unrecognized. The Texas native with a heart for the community has received many awards including most recently on August 7, 2021, a Certificate of Appreciation from the City of Houston for her outstanding work in serving the underprivileged. Before that in 2019, Hoodies4Healing Day was observed in the City of Houston by proclamation from the Mayor. The proclamation reads in part “RoseMary you are a champion in the community and to so many who love you.”

Now that it is time for school, Hoodies4Healing is expanding its reach by sponsoring a back-to-school drive. Many children are returning to their classrooms for the first time since the pandemic and they are not equipped with the basics. That is where the volunteer team at Hoodies4Healing steps in once again. A recent article in the Houston Chronicle supports the fact that many parents are panicking over the raging Delta variant and how it could impact their families during the in-person learning this school year. Hoodies4Healing endeavors to help in this transition by donating hundreds of bottles of sanitizer to help keep students safe during this recent Covid outbreak. Their utmost concern is for the children’s well-being. They also donated hundreds of backpacks to the Love Like Javondis Foundation of Cairo, Georgia which benefits children who have Down’s Syndrome.

Throughout August, Blessties Boutique and the Hoodies4Healing team will distribute gift bag which contains towels, t-shirts, hand sanitizer, wristbands, and bottled water. It is a labor of love for the team that wants to restore humanity and dignity to marginalized people. RoseMary has unselfishly helped to finance many of these outreach events from her savings. She also uses a percentage of the proceeds of the sale of her custom hoodies to fuel the costs. These hoodies as well as other custom items can be purchased from her Blessties Apparel Boutique. Your support and donations are appreciated to help fund this worthy cause. Every sale serves a purpose and meets a need.

For more information or to interview RoseMary Tucker, please contact her at 281-463-2537; or www.Hoodies4Healing.com; or blesstiesusa@yahoo.com