DOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 14 – AUGUST 20

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Friday, August 20, in observance of Hawaii Statehood Day, unless permitted. Highway 130 special use lanes will not be operational.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) VOLCANO

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, Crater Rim Drive and Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for road striping work.

2) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 63 and 65, Mamalahoa Highway and Kaalualu Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

3) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 70 and 72, Old Mamalahoa Highway and Lorenzo Drive, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

4) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 103 and 110, between Kiilae Road and Napoopoo Road, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

5) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions near mile marker 109, between Koa and Kiloa Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

— KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KONA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 119, Kamehamalu Street and Kahoolele Street, on Saturday, Aug. 14 through Sunday, Aug. 15, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road striping work.

— KANOELEHUA AVENUE (ROUTE 11) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 4, Kamehameha Avenue and Lama Street, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug.20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

2) MOUNTAIN VIEW

Single lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 11 and 15, N Ala Road and N Kopua Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug.20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— BAY FRONT HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Bay Front Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 2.6, Kumu Street and Wailuku River Bridge, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug.20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 10, Kulana Kea Drive and Kaakepa Street, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug.20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

2) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

3) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 18 and 19, Kauniho Road and Hawaii Belt Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

4) HAMAKUA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 35.7 and 39.8, Chopper Boulevard and Paauilo Hui Road, on Saturday, Aug. 14 through Sunday, Aug. 15, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

5) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 42 and 46, Mamane Street and Hawaii Belt Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) KEAAU (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 2.1, Hawaii Belt Road and Opukahaia Street, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving work.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190) —

1) WAIKOLOA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 3.9, Lalamilo Farm Road and Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

2) WAIKOLOA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 6, near Saddle Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for shoulder work.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 9, on Tuesday Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

