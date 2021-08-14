DOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF AUG. 14 – AUG. 20

Newsroom Posted on Aug 13, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in observance of Statehood Day, unless permitted. Special use lanes and HOV lanes will not be operational.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Right or left lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Vineyard Boulevard onramp and Middle Street overpass on Tuesday, Aug. 17, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for drainage improvements.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU TO PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts and closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Airport offramp (Exit 16) and Kaahumanu Street overpass on Sunday, Aug. 15, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement marking.

6) HONOLULU TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to four lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday nights through Sunday mornings, for deck repairs.

Monday – Thursday nights

2 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 4:30am 3 lanes closed from 7:00pm – 4:30am 4 lanes closed from 9:00pm – 4:00am

Friday nights

2 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 9:00am 3 lanes closed from 7:00pm – 9:00am 4 lanes closed from 9:00pm – 9:00am

Saturday nights

4 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 9:00am

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between Middle Street and the Kaua Street onramp on Tuesday, Aug. 17, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for drainage improvements.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Left lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Halawa-bound direction in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnel on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., for preventative maintenance.

2) KANEOHE

Left lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnel on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for preventative maintenance.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) NANAKULI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Nanakuli Avenue and Helelua Street on Wednesday, Aug. 18, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for utility work.

2) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waiawa Road on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

3) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

4) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the southbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

5) WAIANAE

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Maipalaoa Road and Kauiokalani Place on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

6) WAIANAE

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Lopikane Street and Leihoku Street on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

7) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Saturday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 19, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Likelike Highway and Haiku Road on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for prep work for resurfacing.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku Street on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for trenching work, and traffic signal system installations.

Left merge lane is closed permanently on eastbound Kalanianaole Highway at the Waa Street intersection.

Left turn lane from Waa Street onto eastbound Kalanianaole Highway is temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to take Analii Street as an Alternate route.

2) HAWAII KAI

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Hawaii Kai Drive and Nawiliwili Street on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

3) NIU VALLEY

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

4) NIU VALLEY

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Hawaii Loa Street and Halemaumau Street on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for material delivery.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Weed Circle and Kahekili Highway on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance and street sweeping.

2) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) KANEOHE

Lane shifts on the H-3 Freeway onramp to Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the Kailua-bound direction on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for construction work.

4) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Farrington Highway and Waihona Street on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

5) PEARL HARBOR (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Center Drive and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Radford Drive on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Valkenburgh Street and Paiea Street on Friday night, Aug. 13, through Sunday morning, Aug. 16, and on Monday night, Aug. 16, through Friday morning, Aug. 20, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., for deck repairs on the H-1 Freeway.

2) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Main Street and Aolele Street on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between River Street and Alakea Street on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and the H-1 Freeway onramp at the Keehi Interchange on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and South Kuakini Street on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Country Club Road and Wylie Street on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical, curb, and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU

Lane closures on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Puiwa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

5) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Jack Lane on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

6) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for striping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

7) NUUANU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Puiwa Road and Waokanaka Street on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, over a 24-hour period, for sidewalk, curb and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

8) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Pulelehua Street and Coelho Way on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for sidewalk, curb and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

—VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Queen Emma Street on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HONOLULU

Left lane and left turn pocket closed on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Queen Emma Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

All lanes closed on Kualakai Parkway in the northbound direction between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Aug. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for film production work. Traffic will be contraflowed in the southbound lanes. Traffic stoppages may occur 3-5 times each hour for no more than 7 minutes.

2) EWA

Left lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in the northbound direction between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 17, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for median work.

— NUUANU AVENUE —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in both directions between Wylie Street and Kawananakoa Place on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and the H-1 Freeway onramp on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Onramp closed from Aolele Street onto the westbound H-1 Freeway on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Kokea Street and Auld Lane on Saturday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 19, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed.

— SCHOOL STREET —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on School Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Lusitania Street on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— WYLIE STREET —

1) NUUANU

Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in both directions in the vicinity of Kapolei Parkway on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for utility work.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) AIEA

Right lane closure on Halawa Heights Road in the northbound direction between Iwaiwa Street and Fernridge Place on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for repaving work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) KUNIA

Right lane closure on Kunia Road in the southbound direction between Palawai Road and Kunia Drive on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility work.

2) KUNIA

Right lane closure on Kunia Road in the southbound direction between Kupuna Loop and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

