DOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 14 – AUGUST 20

Newsroom Posted on Aug 13, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Friday, August 20, in observance of Hawaii Statehood Day, unless permitted. Kuhio Highway special use lanes will not be operational.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 0.6 and 0.9, Nawiliwili Road and Kalepa Street, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for traffic signal work. Traffic will be routed through the open lane with flaggers and traffic control devices present.

2) ELEELE (WEEKLY WORK)

Lane shift of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions near mile marker 15, Mahea Road and Laulea Street intersection, on weekdays from Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Oct. 8, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for traffic signal installation and concrete work. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution while driving through this area, observe and follow all traffic controls and posted signs and be aware of all construction personnel and equipment in the project area.

3) HANAPEPE (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 16.4 and 16.7, Hana Road and Puolo Road, on Thursday evening, Aug. 19 through Friday morning, Aug. 20, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement repair of Hanapepe River Bridge. Flaggers will be positioned where Kaumualii Highway intersects with Hana Road and Puolo Road to assist with traffic control.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) LIHUE TO PRINCEVILLE (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 0.7 and 28.1, Kuene Road and Emmalani Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pothole patching work.

2) KAPAA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kuhio Highway and Kapaa Bypass, on Sunday evening, Aug. 15, through Friday morning, Aug. 20, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for lane and shoulder work. Existing lanes will be realigned and narrowed to 10 ft. each 24 hours a day.

3) KAPAA

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 6.6 and 9, Kapaa Bypass and Wailua Alternate, on Monday, Aug. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscaping and tree trimming work.

4) KAPAA

Lane shift and bridge closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 9.8 and 10, Kapaa Stream (Kealia) Bridge, on Monday, Aug. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection work.

5) ANAHOLA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 13.7 and 14.1, Kikoo Loop and Aliomanu Road, on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.

6) KILAUEA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 19 and 21.6, Kapuna Road and Wailapa Road, on Sunday evening, Aug. 15, through Friday morning, Aug. 20, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road reconstruction and resurfacing work.

7) HANALEI (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.3, Kuhio Highway and Ohiki Road, on Saturday, Aug. 14, and Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for slope stabilization work. There will be an alternating single lane closure along Kuhio Highway between the Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Bridge during set times throughout the day.

The schedule for public access for the upcoming week will be:

Every Saturday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Every Wednesday :

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Every Sunday and State Holiday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

For full details, visit the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/

8) HANALEI (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 1.2 and 2.4, Ohiki Road and Aku Road, on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for guardrail maintenance and culvert cleaning work.

— WAIMEA CANYON DRIVE (ROUTE 550) —

1) WAIMEA

Single lane closure of Waimea Canyon Drive (Route 550) in both directions between mile markers 4.6 and 6, Waimea Canyon Drive and Kokee Road, on Monday, Aug. 16, through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement work.

2) WAIMEA

Single lane closure of Waimea Canyon Drive (Route 550) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 14, Halemanu Road and Waimea Canyon Drive, on Monday, Aug. 16, through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement work.

###