Arrest Made in a Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Special Investigations Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 13, 2021, in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:45 am, the suspect approached the victims, while they sat in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and entered the vehicle. The suspect then forced the victims to drive him around. The suspect then took the vehicle after dropping off both victims at separate locations. The suspect was apprehended with the vehicle by MPD officers.

 

On Friday, August 13, 2021, 25 year-old Dexter Morse, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun)

 

 

