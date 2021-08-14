DOH NEWS RELEASE: NALU’S SOUTH SHORE GRILL ON MAUI CLOSED FOR CRITICAL FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS AND REOPENED AFTER CORRECTIVE ACTIONS TAKEN

Newsroom Posted on Aug 13, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH), Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard to Nalu’s South Shore Grill at 1280 South Kihei Road, #132 in Kihei on July 29, 2021. The food establishment was closed due to multiple critical food safety violations and the immediate health hazard of widespread uncorrected cold-holding issues. They remained closed until they could ensure that all cold-holding units remained at ≤41°F during operating hours and they received DOH approval to reopen.

Repeated inspections established a history of cold-holding issues at the food establishment. An inspection on July 29 showed wide-spread cold-holding issues continued to be a major food safety concern. Food establishments are required to have adequate equipment for temperature control to keep potentially hazardous food safely at temperatures 41°F or below.

Other critical violations observed that were corrected on-site:

Bare hands handling ready-to-eat foods;

No soap at one handwash sink;

Washing a utensil in a handwash sink;

Bar dishwasher had no detergent or sanitizer;

Raw fish stored above ready-to-eat foods; and

A fly landed on a piece of uncooked chicken.

Additionally, the restaurant was cited for lack of written procedures to use Time as Public Health Control for potentially hazardous foods not held at ≤41°.

On Aug. 2, a follow-up inspection confirmed that all violations were corrected, and all refrigeration temperatures were ≤41°F at the time of inspection.

The food establishment is taking the following measures to maintain foods at proper cold-holding temperatures:

The owner reported that new refrigeration units have been purchased and are anticipated to be installed by November 2021. These units are intended to reduce the strain on the walk-in chill unit by reducing the number of times the walk-in chill is accessed;

Curtains were installed at entryways to the walk-in chill to reduce cold air escaping;

Some dairy items were moved and stored in the walk-in chill #2 that maintains ≤41°F; and

The establishment will keep daily cold-holding logs for all refrigeration units to monitor temperatures, and ensure temperature remains ≤41°F.

The DOH approved the establishment to reopen on Aug. 2 and a green placard was posted.

Health inspection reports for food establishments in Hawai‘i are available for review at https://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/#facility. To review recent inspection records, enter the name of the establishment in the search field. For past inspections, enter the date range in the advance search options.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold. The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration to control and prevent the spread of illness. Health inspectors work closely with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

