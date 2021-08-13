Governor McKee, RIDOH Joint Statement on FDA/CDC Announcements on Third COVID-19 Dose for Immunocompromised Individuals

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, M.D., M.P.H. issued the following joint statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcements regarding a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals:

"The announcements from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for certain immunocompromised people are great news. The COVID-19 vaccine already provides excellent protection against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations and fatalities, and this additional dose will give even more immunity to people who may be a little more vulnerable.

We are reviewing these new recommendations from our federal partners now, and are aiming to make third doses available for eligible populations in Rhode Island by early next week. More information will be made available to healthcare providers and the public in the coming days, including information on who is eligible. Ample vaccine supply exists in Rhode Island to meet this new demand and we have the infrastructure in place to move swiftly. For any eligible Rhode Islanders who have not yet gotten their first vaccine – it is time."