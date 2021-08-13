Rep. Senn to Represent Washington at National Early Childhood Policy Academy

OLYMPIA – In recognition of her extensive work around early learning and child care in Washington state, Rep. Tana Senn (D – Mercer Island), has been invited to participate in the inaugural cohort of the Hunt-Harvard Early Childhood Policy Academy. Participants include Lieutenant Governors, Secretaries of State, policymakers and governor’s staff from states across the country and political spectrum.

The Hunt-Harvard Early Childhood Policy Academy is a new collaboration between The Hunt Institute and the Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. The program is focused on the critical importance of investing in children’s earliest years, with online classes, conversation and collaboration, capped off with two days on Harvard’s campus, with top leaders in the field.

Senn currently serves as Chair of the House Children, Youth & Families Committee, which considers issues affecting children and families, including policies related to early learning, childcare, child and youth development, child welfare services, children’s mental health, at-risk and homeless youth, and juvenile justice. She has been a member of the formerly named Early Learning and Human Services Committee since her appointment to the Legislature in 2013 and is recognized as a champion for children and youth in Washington state.

In recent years, Senn has passed legislation to increase access to affordable child care and early learning, improve children’s mental health services, expand social-emotional learning in public schools, provide continuous services for foster youth, and more.

“While Washington state has been a leader on innovative early learning policy, there is always more to learn from other states and experts in the field. I look forward to sharing about our signature piece of legislation, the recent Fair Start for Kids Act, and collaborating on policy ideas to improve and provide all children with early learning opportunities that build a foundation for future success,” said Senn.