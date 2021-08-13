Test results still pending as 150 white-tailed deer have died from disease in the Kamiah area

Idaho Fish and Game is continuing to receive reports of dead deer in the Kamiah area. Approximately 150 white-tails have died near the Kamiah area. At this time, tests have come back negative for both Bluetongue and Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD). Tests were also negative for Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease, which is a similar hemorrhagic disease and been known to occur in Washington. Additional tests are currently being conducted to determine the causes of death. The results of those tests are still pending. "We are working hard to find out what disease we are dealing with," says Jana Livingston, regional wildlife biologist.

Due to the potential deer-to-deer transmission route, we encourage folks to remove food and water sources that congregate deer. We also encourage the reporting of any symptomatic (lethargic deer exhibiting respiratory distress) or the disposal of dead deer carcasses. Reports can be made online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/conservation/wildlife-health/add. Deer can be taken to Simmons Sanitation for disposal at the expense of the Department. Contact the Clearwater region Idaho Fish and Game office for more information at (208) 799-5010. Fish and Game staff will continue to provide updates as more information is obtained.